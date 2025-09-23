Liverpool team news v Southampton: Arne Slot hands out two debuts in fully changed starting XI

Image via Liverpool FC

Liverpool tonight play their third home match across three different competitions in seven days.

Having seen off Atletico Madrid and Everton in the Champions League and Premier League respectively, the focus has switched to the beginning of the Reds’ Carabao Cup journey for 2025/26 as they aim to reach the final for the third year in a row and win the trophy for the third time in five years.

They face Southampton in the tournament for the second season running, having beaten the Saints in the quarter-finals last December, and Will Still’s team arrive at Anfield off the back of a poor start to their Championship campaign which sees them languishing in 19th place.

By contrast, Liverpool are absolutely flying at the top of the Premier League, and Arne Slot has taken the luxury of being able to make a host of changes to his starting line-up and give many first-team regulars the night off.

Liverpool starting XI to face Southampton

The Liverpool head coach has changed his entire starting XI from the one he selected for the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni make their official debuts for the Reds, with the teenage Italian partnering Joe Gomez in defence and a full-back duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Andy Robertson flanking them.

The midfield trio provides a blend of youth and experience, with Slot opting for Wataru Endo, Trey Nyoni and Curtis Jones. Meanwhile, LFC boast an exciting attack with Alexander Isak starting at centre-forward, either side of Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha.

The substitutes’ bench contains several youngsters who are given a rare first-team matchday appearance, including Kaide Gordon, Kieran Morrison and Tommy Pilling. If needed, regular senior starters Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike are also available.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: