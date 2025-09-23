‘I have had to be patient’ – Liverpool ace is finally set for Anfield debut in Carabao Cup clash

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Southampton is likely to bear little (if any) resemblance to that from the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Arne Slot has already indicated (via liverpoolfc.com) that he’ll rotate heavily for the fixture, which represents the Reds’ fourth match in 10 days and is swiftly followed by two more in the final week of September.

It might duly be the perfect setting for two of LFC’s summer signings to make their official debut for the Merseyside giants tonight, with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni yet to feature competitively since their respective arrivals at Anfield.

Mamardashvili ‘so happy’ as Liverpool debut awaits

The Georgian goalkeeper, whose transfer from Valencia was agreed 13 months ago before being activated at the start of July, is set to finally get his Liverpool bow tonight, and he’s been unable to hide his glee in the lead-up to the Southampton game.

The 24-year-old told liverpoolfc.com: “I have had to be patient. I worked hard and I’m so [excited] to make my debut, my first official game. I’m so happy. It doesn’t matter if I play or not, I have to be ready. I work hard every day.”

Mamardashvili has previously shown that he can excel on the big stage

The ongoing brilliance of Alisson Becker has kept Mamardashvili waiting for his official Liverpool debut, having had a sample of game-time during pre-season.

The Georgia international has previously vowed to ‘fight’ for the goalkeeping berth in Arne Slot’s starting XI, a battle that Caoimhin Kelleher could never truly win despite frequently excelling for the Reds before he joined Brentford in the summer.

The 24-year-old proved with his outstanding performances in his country’s run to the last 16 at Euro 2024 that he’s more than capable of rising to the big occasion, making an incredible 11 saves in a 1-1 draw against Czechia.

The third round of the Carabao Cup isn’t quite as grand a stage as the European Championship, but tonight will almost certainly give Mamardashvili his first proper chance to show his boss and the Liverpool supporters what he can bring to the team.

In the highly likely event that the 6 foot 7 Georgian is selected to start against Southampton, let’s hope he can mark his Reds debut with a clean sheet and stand tall (literally and figuratively) whenever he’s called into action!