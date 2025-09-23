Injury doubt: Crystal Palace face nervous wait over £26m dynamo ahead of Liverpool showdown

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are waiting on the results of an injury assessment on one player ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool this coming Saturday.

The only two unbeaten teams in the division face off at Selhurst Park in a repeat of last month’s Community Shield, which the Eagles won on penalties at Wembley.

It also pits the two sides against each other for the first time since the south London club pulled the plug on Marc Guehi’s deadline day transfer to Merseyside, having previously agreed a £35m deal with the Reds.

Palace sweating on fitness of Yeremy Pino for Liverpool clash

Palace’s 2-1 victory at West Ham last weekend was diluted by the enforced half-time withdrawal of Yeremy Pino, who’d been complaining of a problem with his knee.

When asked for an update on the £26m summer signing from Villarreal, Oliver Glasner replied (via Evening Standard): “He had pain in his knee. We don’t know exactly what it is, so we’ll assess him, and I think we’ll have a scan. Hopefully it’s not too serious, but he couldn’t continue playing.”

While the Eagles wait to see if the 22-year-old will recover in time to face Liverpool on Saturday, there was better news for the FA Cup holders as Ismaila Sarr is set to return to training this week after a hamstring injury.

Palace will be dangerous with either Sarr or Pino in attack

Although the Spanish winger has yet to score for his new club, a return of 14 goal contributions at Villarreal last season illustrates the threat he can provide, and his absence would be a blow for Palace if he’s ruled out of the fixture against the Reds.

However, the potential return of Sarr would provide Glasner with a massive boost, not least considering his record when facing the Merseysiders.

The Senegal international has scored in both of the Eagles’ matches against us so far this year, and infamously netted twice on the night that Watford inflicted our first league defeat of the 2019/20 season. In fact, there’s only one club against whom he’s netted more often than Liverpool.

Whichever one of those wingers is starting against the Reds on Saturday, everyone of an LFC persuasion will be expecting an extremely tough battle against a team whose excellent start to the campaign has gone relatively unnoticed in a wider context.

We never like to see players laid low with injury and we wish Pino a swift recovery as he awaits the results of the scan on his knee issue.