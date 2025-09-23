Sky Sports pundit slams Liverpool player for ‘horrendous’ second-half error v Southampton

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player was called out for a ‘horrendous’ error during the second half of the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton tonight.

The Reds hit the front just before half-time when Alexander Isak netted his first goal for the club since his £125m transfer at the start of the month, and Federico Chiesa later had the ball in the net but was denied by the offside flag.

To the Saints’ credit, they didn’t fold after going 1-0 down, and their efforts were rewarded with an equaliser 15 minutes from time.

Endo inadvertently sets up Southampton equaliser

From a Southampton corner kick, Wataru Endo’s attempted clearance instead fell kindly to the feet of Joshua Quarshie, who knocked it on for Shea Charles to fire the ball home from close range.

It was a moment to forget for Liverpool’s Japanese midfielder, and Tim Sherwood didn’t spare the 32-year-old on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Special as he observed: “Endo makes a horrendous mistake”.

Endo had a strong game for Liverpool aside from rare error

Although the Premier League champions rallied to score a late winner from Hugo Ekitike – who was bizarrely sent off for his ensuing celebration – our number 3 won’t want to watch back his inadvertent assist for the Saints’ equaliser.

However, it’s hard to be too critical of Endo considering what he typically brings to the Reds in terms of wholehearted commitment and selflessness, and overall he was rock solid once again for Arne Slot’s side.

As per Sofascore, he won a team-high 12 duels and five tackles, along with completing 69 of his 77 passes (90%) and 100% of his dribbles, in addition to making four clearances, two blocks and two interceptions.

Thankfully, the Japanese midfielder’s misdirected header didn’t prove costly for Liverpool as Ekitike struck late on, and the 32-year-old has some valuable game-time under his belt after only playing 51 minutes across our previous matches in the early weeks of the season.

Knowing Endo, he won’t dwell for too long on his unusually sloppy moment leading up to the Southampton goal.

You can view the Saints’ equaliser below, via @SkyFootball on X: