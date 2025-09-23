Tim Sherwood drops ‘100%’ claim as Alexander Isak named in Liverpool starting XI v Southampton

Images via Liverpool FC and Sky Sports News

Alexander Isak comes into a fully changed Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Southampton, a decision which has met with approval from a former Premier League winner.

While Arne Slot has taken the opportunity to hand rare starts to several Reds players for the game at Anfield, he’s also recalled the club’s record signing to the line-up, with the Swede having come off the bench in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has had 81 minutes of game-time in total over the past week, playing for just under an hour in the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid and getting the final quarter of the victory against Everton (Transfermarkt).

Sherwood: Isak must play at least an hour tonight

Having seen Isak being included in the starting XI tonight, Tim Sherwood has implored the Liverpool head coach to give the ex-Newcastle striker at least an hour on the pitch, stressing the importance of a win against Southampton in order to maximise opportunities for ‘fringe’ players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit said: “Isak needs to play, 100%. They need to get an hour for him tonight.

“It’s an important game for Liverpool. When you have a big squad of quality players, you have to keep them sharp. It is important to keep themselves in every competition to keep their squad happy.”

How many minutes is Isak likely to play?

How long Isak stays on the pitch tonight could depend on how the game goes for the Reds. If they’re winning comfortably after an hour, it seems quite likely that the £125m man will be subbed off by then to keep him fresh for the Crystal Palace game on Saturday.

If Liverpool get to 60 minutes still needing a goal or two, though, Slot may be reluctant to call him ashore, even with two centre-forwards to bring on in Hugo Ekitike and Jayden Danns if needed. The Dutchman has confirmed that our number 9 won’t play the full match (Sky Sports).

Ordinarily a club-record signing would be given the night off in a fixture such as this, but with the Sweden international needing game-time after not playing all summer, it makes sense to bring him into the starting XI against Southampton.

Isak may view this game as an ideal opportunity to open his goalscoring account for the Reds, with the visitors to Anfield enduring a tough start to their Championship season and already conceding nine goals in six league games since dropping back to the second tier.

Slot will definitely be looking to his newest signing to make his presence felt tonight and show why Liverpool spent an unprecedented sum of money to bring him to Merseyside.