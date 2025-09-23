‘Sheer stupidity’ – Pundits blast Liverpool player who’ll have left Arne Slot ‘fuming’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool extended their winning run to seven matches by beating Southampton in the Carabao Cup tonight, but the result has come at a cost.

Hugo Ekitike netted a late winner for the Reds after coming off the bench at half-time, but having already been booked, he received a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebrating that decisive goal.

The dismissal has triggered a domestic suspension which’ll see him miss the Premier League visit to high-flying Crystal Palace on Saturday, thus adding to Arne Slot’s frustration.

Pundits take aim at Ekitike over red card in Liverpool win

The Liverpool striker was duly castigated by multiple pundits over the manner of his red card, particularly because of the one-match ban that he’ll now serve at Selhurst Park.

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Special, Tim Sherwood blasted: “I would be fuming if l was Slot. What is he thinking of?”

Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live was equally scathing as he said: “For Ekitike to get a second yellow card for that is just sheer stupidity, and he’ll now miss the league game against Crystal Palace.

“He’s been such an important player for Liverpool so far this season. What a start to his Liverpool career, important goal this evening, but that’s not great for Arne Slot if he’s sitting out the game at the weekend.”

Such an avoidable red card for Ekitike

It was definitely a needless way for Ekitike to get himself sent off, and Jeremie Frimpong was seen remonstrating with him as the Dutchman realised what was coming from referee Tom Bramall.

A coach wouldn’t overly mind if one of their players was dismissed for a ‘taking one for the team’ foul, for example, but Slot will be far from pleased at the French forward for being booked for dissent and then for taking his shirt off in celebrating a goal.

In partial defence of the 23-year-old, the first yellow card was shown as he registered his justified frustration at having a harsh free kick given against him. Nonetheless, players should know that such offences can leave them liable to a sanction from match officials.

What makes it all the more annoying is that we’ve seen instances of genuinely dangerous tackles being punished with only a booking (if even that much), yet Ekitike was shown his marching orders for two innocuous transgressions.

Unfortunately that’s cost him an unwanted weekend off as Liverpool travel to south London aiming to maintain their winning streak against a Palace side who haven’t tasted defeat in five months.