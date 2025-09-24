‘I feel good’ – Alexander Isak provides fitness update after scoring first Liverpool goal

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak netted his first Liverpool goal on Tuesday night as he continues to work his way back towards full match fitness.

The Reds’ record signing was named in a fully changed starting XI by Arne Slot for the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton, and although he was substituted at half-time, he still had enough of a run to break the deadlock shortly before the interval and get off the mark for his new club.

Having not played all summer as he sought an exit from Newcastle, the 26-year-old is yet to have a full match for LFC, but his sharpness is increasing with each appearance that he makes.

Isak gives fitness update after scoring againt Southampton

Speaking after the win last night, Isak said that he’s getting closer to full fitness and now feels ready to ‘make a difference’ for Liverpool.

He told liverpoolfc.com: “I feel good, I feel good. I think with every game I play it’s very helpful and gets me in better shape. I’m just getting more and more ready.”

When asked if he’s close to being 100% fit, he replied: “It’s difficult to say. I think it’s a mixture of fitness-wise and also football-wise. I feel good, I feel like I’m in a shape to at least make a difference.”

Isak getting closer to full 90-minute appearance

Freed of the burden of waiting for his first Liverpool goal, Isak is getting sharper with every game that he plays, and the 45 minutes last night will have done him the world of good.

Slot’s decision to substitute him at half-time seems even wiser now that he’ll be depending on the Sweden international even more in the weekend visit to Crystal Palace, with Hugo Ekitike suspended after his silly red card against Southampton.

Another major positive from the Carabao Cup game was the performance of Federico Chiesa, who provided both of the Reds’ assists and looked sharp all night, taking up a more central role when Jeremie Frimpong moved to an attacking position upon Conor Bradley’s introduction.

Isak is probably still short of being able to play a full 90 minutes, so the Italian could be an option to deploy at centre-forward for some of the match against the Eagles.

With Liverpool playing another three games in eight days before the international break – including a trip to Turkey and back – Slot will continue to proceed with caution when it comes to the Swedish striker’s game-time, but it feels as though our £125m man is gradually getting into a rhythm with every match that he plays.