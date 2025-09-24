Andy Robertson challenged over lack of support for Rio Ngumoha in Southampton win

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton was far from smooth, and one former Red has turned the spotlight on Andy Robertson’s display on the left side of defence.

Speaking on The Reaction podcast, ex-midfielder David Thompson analysed how the 31-year-old Scotland international operated behind exciting young winger Rio Ngumoha.

Thompson criticised Robertson’s role against Southampton

While Liverpool’s £125m striker Alexander Isak opened his Anfield account before Hugo Ekitike came off the bench to net the late winner, Thompson’s focus was on tactical details in wide areas.

“You’ve got to be ready,” Thompson said. “When Rio got the ball, Rio didn’t struggle – he had the beating of the man – but Robbo gave him too much confidence and too much trust in those one-v-one situations.

“I felt like he could have helped him out a few times, got on the overlap and maybe allowed the full-back to drop off so Rio could have put that cross in.”

The 48-year-old believes Liverpool’s rest defence and build-up patterns were affected when Robertson stayed deep rather than pushing forward to combine with Ngumoha.

That left the teenage winger isolated, even though he looked lively in possession.

Arne Slot has squad selection issues this weekend

It was a rotated line-up from Arne Slot, who made 11 changes after the weekend derby victory over Everton.

The reshuffle included handing 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni his debut before he departed injured late on, which Fabrizio Romano has now reported that he ‘torn his ACL’.

Liverpool have relied on squad depth this season, with major summer arrivals such as Florian Wirtz and Isak yet to hit top form but increasing the quality we have on offer.

The side will now head to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday without suspended Ekitike.

On a night when many senior players were rested fully, the presence of our vice captain was vital for the younger lads, he played a pivotal role in our winner and was a man Arne Slot seemed impressed with.

Thompson’s tactical breakdown offers a pointed reminder that even experienced figures like Robertson can face scrutiny as Liverpool continue to bed in new signings and younger talents such as Ngumoha on the flanks.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile