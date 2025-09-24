Slot unimpressed with squad after narrow Carabao Cup victory

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-1 victory over Southampton, but Arne Slot made it clear that not everyone impressed on a night of heavy rotation at Anfield.

Arne Slot addresses the media after Southampton

Alexander Isak netted his first goal in red before summer signing Hugo Ekitike grabbed the winner after good work from Federico Chiesa, yet it was the Dutchman’s post-match verdict that grabbed headlines.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the 47-year-old said: “I think what you want to see. I can accept completely that a team that plays for the first time together, players that haven’t played for a long time, that they don’t play as a team perfectly.

“But what I always want to see is players that try and work hard… That’s why I was happy with a few individual performances but far from happy with a few other individual performances.”

He added that those he was unhappy with “already know” who they are, a pointed message to those hoping to force their way into the starting XI.

Liverpool’s depth tested with mixed results

The night was meant to showcase our squad options after a busy summer.

Chiesa was heavily involved in both goals and continues to show why he wanted to remain at the club, also sharing his frustration with a poor team performance.

Meanwhile, our record arrival Alexander Isak opened his account but remains short of full sharpness.

Here’s how some of our attacking names have started the season:

Player Appearances Goals Assists Federico Chiesa 5 1 2 Hugo Ekitike 8 5 1 Alexander Isak 3 1 0

It wasn’t all positive, with debutant Giovanni Leoni stretchered off with a knee issue and the boss shared an update on the defender after the game.

Liverpool’s 10-time League Cup winners are safely through, but the manager’s frustration suggests standards remain sky-high.

With Crystal Palace up next, fringe players have been warned: opportunities are there but only if effort matches talent.

