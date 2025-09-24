‘I would love Liverpool!’ – Carabao Cup goalscorer dreaming of Reds showdown in Round 4

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of 16 clubs who’ll be in the hat for the Carabao Cup fourth round draw, which takes place on Wednesday night once the remaining Round 3 ties have been completed.

The Reds are aiming to reach the final of the competition for a third successive season and win it for a record-extending 11th time, and they cleared the first hurdle on the potential journey to Wembley by beating Southampton 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Should all four of tonight’s matches be won by Premier League sides (against League One opposition), the statistical likelihood is that Arne Slot’s team will face a top-flight club in the next round, although there will be at least three teams from outside the top two tiers involved.

Wycombe ace dreaming of Liverpool tie in Carabao Cup

One of those is Wycombe Wanderers, for whom Caolan Boyd-Munce scored in a 2-0 win against Wigan last night, and he has his fingers crossed for a prospective tie against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Speaking to Wanderers TV, the 25-year-old said: “I would love Liverpool! I really want a big game for us a squad; I think we really deserve it. We’ve had a tough start to the season but we’ve remained consistent and worked our socks off, so I would love a big draw like that.”

Liverpool to discover Carabao Cup opponents shortly after 10pm

Liverpool met (then) Premier League opposition in every round on their way to the Carabao Cup final last season, although Slot’s two FA Cup ties so far have been against teams from the Football League (Accrington Stanley and Plymouth Argyle).

Boyd-Munce and Wycombe may be hoping to take inspiration from the Devon club, who stunned the Reds at Home Park in February, while he would probably relish the chance to come up against Northern Ireland teammate Conor Bradley in Round 4.

LFC fans of a certain vintage may remember us facing the Chairboys in the semi-finals of the 2001 FA Cup, when we prevailed 2-1 en route to winning the second part of a famous treble under the late Gerard Houllier.

Irrespective of who Liverpool face in the next round of the Carabao Cup, they’ll be considered favourites to progress, given their status as Premier League champions and current leaders, although Slot would surely prefer a home tie for logistical reasons.

Shortly after 10pm tonight (UK time), we’ll find out whether Boyd-Munce gets his wish of a tie against the Reds.