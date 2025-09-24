Liverpool injury blow could hand unexpected Champions League lifeline

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s European squad might not be as fixed as first thought after Giovanni Leoni’s cruel injury on debut opened up a potential Champions League rethink.

Leoni setback leaves Champions League squad space question

The 18-year-old defender was outstanding against Southampton before a late knee problem saw him stretchered off.

While the extent of the issue is yet to be officially confirmed, the early fear – as noted in injury analysis after the game – is that the teenager could face a lengthy spell out.

That development matters because UEFA introduced a new rule this season allowing clubs to make a single temporary replacement in their 17-man non-homegrown list if a player suffers a long-term injury before matchday six.

Liverpool left Federico Chiesa out of the original squad when the list was submitted, but this amendment means our No.14 could now return to Europe’s top stage sooner than expected.

Slot’s squad options could shift again

The 27-year-old Italian was the high-profile omission earlier this month, something Arne Slot admitted was “one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager” when confirming his European group.

Now, the manager may be forced to act.

If Leoni’s problem is severe enough to trigger the UEFA clause, it would seemingly free a place for the senior attacker.

Chiesa, who has already voiced support for his young compatriot, would be the obvious candidate to benefit – especially after his encouraging domestic form.

Beyond Europe, the injury could ripple into our domestic plans too.

Rhys Williams, who was named on the bench for the first time since 2023 against Southampton, may see more first-team involvement in cup competitions.

Slot could also repeat the Southampton solution by using Andy Robertson centrally if numbers run thin.

Liverpool have been proactive in reshaping the squad this season, adding Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to reinforce attacking depth.

A mid-season Champions League addition of Chiesa would be another smart adaptation forced by circumstances rather than design, though the absence of Marc Guehi may now be felt more severely.

For now, we wait for clarity on Leoni’s scan but what looked like a huge defensive setback could unexpectedly bring a proven international forward back into the European picture and offer him a boost even he didn’t see coming.

