‘Sorted pretty soon’ – Transfer insider hints that new Liverpool contract could be imminent

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to one transfer insider, Liverpool are ‘soon’ expected to agree a new contract for a couple of players in Arne Slot’s current squad.

As per Transfermarkt, the Reds have six first-teamers whose existing deals will expire next June, most notably Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, along with prodigious teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni.

However, it appears that sporting director Richard Hughes is closer to concluding extensions for two players whose contracts have a bit longer to run as it stands.

Liverpool could ‘soon’ renew two players’ contracts

Graeme Bailey, chief correspondent with TBR Football, shared some insight as to which deals are first in line to be renewed at Anfield.

He outlined: “When it comes to Liverpool contracts, I think Curtis Jones will be sorted pretty soon. Ryan Gravenberch will be the next cab off the rank after that.

“In terms of contracts, Jones and Gravenberch will be the next big deals Liverpool really commit to.”

Jones has become a hugely valued member of the Liverpool squad

There had already been reports earlier in the week about a prospective new deal for the Netherlands international, which comes as no surprise considering his exceptional performances since the start of last season.

Jones hasn’t been quite as prominent in Slot’s first XI – he started half of Liverpool’s league games in 2024/25 and just one so far this term (WhoScored) – although his value to the squad is reflected in his contract appearing to be top of the queue for renewal.

Sources vary quite drastically as to how much the 24-year-old is currently being paid at Anfield – Salary Sport cite his weekly wage at £67,000, whereas Capology and Spotrac list it at a relatively meagre £15,000.

What we do know for certain is that it’s been nearly three years since his last contract extension, which keeps him tied to the club until June 2027. Since then, the Scouser has played significant roles in Carabao Cup and Premier League triumphs and become an established first-team presence.

Hopefully the Liverpool hierarchy can soon tie down new deals for Jones and Gravenberch, before then proceeding with haste in attempting to retain Konate and Robertson as the clock ticks down on their respective contracts.