Fabrizio Romano delivers devastating injury blow for Liverpool defender after Southampton clash

Liverpool have suffered a huge setback one day after our Carabao Cup victory over Southampton, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Giovanni Leoni has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 18-year-old Italian centre back, signed from Parma for £26 million this summer, made his debut at Anfield in the third-round tie.

But his big night ended in agony as he was stretchered off late on with what initially looked like a heavy knock.

Romano posted on X: “Liverpool centre back Giovanni Leoni has torn his ACL and will be out for several months.

“After excellent debut in League Cup last night with also Arne Slot very happy, an unlucky injury for Leoni who will try to be back before the end of the season.”

Giovanni Leoni’s injury blow and what it means for Liverpool

Leoni’s injury leaves Arne Slot light on natural centre-back depth, he lost Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and missed out on a last-minute move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on Deadline Day.

That makes this setback particularly damaging, as we fight on multiple fronts.

Liverpool had looked to refresh the defence in a busy transfer window that brought in players such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, but Leoni was the only long-term central defensive recruit.

With him sidelined, there’s greater reliance on Joe Gomez, Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk to both perform and remain fit.

Next steps for the Reds after Southampton win

Slot had rotated heavily against Southampton, making 11 changes from the Merseyside derby win over Everton, and the Italian’s first outing impressed before the cruel injury.

Federico Chiesa sent a message of support to the defender after the game yet it’s likely him who will be handed the greatest boost from this crushing news for everyone.

The Italian forward will seemingly replace his compatriot in our Champions League squad, with the new ruling allowing for a change in our roster for the league phase if an injury like this occurs.

We may now also need to alter defensive plans or look at solutions within the squad, with Rhys Williams on the bench last night and Andy Robertson moved centrally – there will be changes at centre back for cup competitions.

This news comes just as Hugo Ekitike’s suspension from the same game created a fresh headache in attack.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, but the long-term picture at centre-back has shifted sharply after this blow.

