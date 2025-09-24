‘What a player’ – Alisson reacts to teammate’s Anfield display in Carabao Cup win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool moved into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a nervy 2-1 victory over Southampton, and while Arne Slot’s rotated side got the job done, it was what happened off the pitch that caught attention.

Our goalkeeper Alisson Becker, rested for the tie and away in Paris as part of the club’s Ballon d’Or delegation, made sure to show his admiration for Federico Chiesa after full time.

Alisson sends message to Chiesa after cup performance

The Brazil international posted on Instagram with the message: “Well done lads ❤️💪 What a player @fedexchiesa”, overlaying a picture of the Italian forward applauding the Kop after a match-winning contribution.

Chiesa was electric throughout, forcing the opener when he pounced on Alex McCarthy’s mistake to set up Alexander Isak for his first Liverpool goal, before being found behind the Saints’ defence and teeing up Hugo Ekitike for what proved the winner.

Liverpool teammates rally behind Chiesa

It’s clear how much the 27-year-old has earned respect inside our dressing room, support from senior figures like Alisson will only help him embed further into the side built by Arne Slot.

Slot rotated heavily – 11 changes from the Merseyside derby – and it showed at times as Southampton threatened an upset.

Yet Chiesa’s quality cut through when needed, underlining why Liverpool invested in fresh attacking depth this summer.

The moment will also comfort fans who have seen new faces step up, including record signing Alexander Isak opening his account at Anfield.

Alisson’s praise landed as Giovanni Leoni’s debut ended with a worrying knee injury, an update on which the boss provided after the game.

Still, with Palace next, the message from our No.1 reflects the unity and belief within this group.

You can view Alisson’s Chiesa upload via his Instagram account:

