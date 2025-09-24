“Attitude must be better” – Chiesa speaks after Southampton win

Pictures via ALL RED Video

Liverpool edged past Southampton in the Carabao Cup but Federico Chiesa made it clear the win should have been far more comfortable.

The Italian was outstanding on the night, assisting both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, yet his post-match words to All Red Video carried a warning for the squad.

Federico Chiesa speaks after double assist for Liverpool

Chiesa admitted the performance at Anfield was below the levels we expect.

“We should have been more concentrated since the start of the game,” he said. “We are Liverpool and we should win this game easy. Instead we complicated ourselves.”

The 27-year-old praised the resilience of the side but demanded sharper focus, especially with the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace coming up.

“The attitude must be better as a team, and now we have to focus on Saturday and keep the win streak going.”

Youngsters tested as Giovanni Leoni suffers setback

Arne Slot rotated heavily, making 11 changes from the side that beat Everton and that left a youthful line-up to find rhythm against a physical Southampton team.

Chiesa was quick to encourage teenagers Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, calling them “top level youngsters”.

But the night ended on a sour note for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, stretchered off late on with a knee injury.

“I hope that it is nothing bad because he has a bright future ahead,” Chiesa said of the £26m summer signing from Parma.

Our head coach provided an update on the teenage defender after the game and we all hope the injury doesn’t prove to be too severe.

Despite the scrappy nature of the display, Liverpool progressed and kept alive ambitions of another deep run in the League Cup – a trophy we’ve lifted 10 times.

Our record signing Isak also opened his account, a positive sign as he settles into life on Merseyside.

With Palace next, Chiesa’s words echo the standards we’ve built under the Dutchman. Winning is important but doing it in the right way matters more in some matches.

