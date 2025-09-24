“A special day”: new Liverpool signing reflects on first Reds appearance

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest addition in goal has shared his pride after making his competitive debut in our Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, who joined us from Valencia last summer but spent the season back in Spain on loan, finally pulled on the Liverpool shirt for the first time in an official fixture.

Giorgi Mamardashvili makes debut in Carabao Cup victory

The 24-year-old Georgia international started between the posts as the 10-time League Cup winners edged a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Alexander Isak struck before the break and Hugo Ekitike netted a late winner to send us into the next round.

After the game, Mamardashvili took to Instagram, posting: “First official game for Liverpool. A special day, a new chapter and an honor to wear this shirt. Grateful for all the support🔴” (via @gmamardashvili25).

What his debut means for Liverpool’s goalkeeping plans

The Georgian’s first outing was closely watched given the changes behind Alisson Becker this summer.

With Caoimhin Kelleher sold to Brentford, there was a need to strengthen our depth.

Mamardashvili’s £25m arrival was part of a wider summer rebuild that also brought in signings like Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi to bolster our goalkeeping department.

Arne Slot rotated heavily against Southampton, giving opportunities to new faces including Italian defender Giovanni Leoni before his injury setback.

That debut for the No.25 though shows the future planning in place for when Alisson’s contract ends in 2027, and the competition we’re building for long-term stability.

Mamardashvili’s calm distribution and handling will have pleased the coaching staff as we juggle Champions League, domestic cups and the Premier League defence this season – it’s nice to know we have back-up.

