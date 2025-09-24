Liverpool issue club statement after Hugo Ekitike red card

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool have clarified Hugo Ekitike’s availability after the dramatic finish to the Carabao Cup win over Southampton at Anfield.

Our summer signing came off the bench to score the winner but was then dismissed for taking his shirt off while celebrating.

That second yellow means the French forward will serve a one-match domestic ban and cannot face Crystal Palace this weekend.

Reds confirm suspension for Crystal Palace trip

The update was confirmed in a club statement via liverpoolfc.com, noting that Ekitike “will be suspended for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace on Saturday”.

That leaves our head coach with a decision to make in attack.

Alexander Isak, who netted his first Liverpool goal earlier in the night, is the natural option to step in and lead the line in south London despite his lack of sharpness.

Liverpool depth to be tested after cup drama

Our squad rebuild under the Dutchman has already been under the microscope this season, with injuries and rotation stretching resources already.

Debutant Giovanni Leoni’s late knee injury in the same game created further selection questions, although Slot confirmed the 18-year-old’s prognosis is still awaited.

Liverpool strengthened heavily in the summer, with the British record signings of Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak, to create attacking variety.

But losing Ekitike, who already has five goals since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt, is an unwelcome disruption before a tricky trip to Selhurst Park.

Our boss will be reassured by his options elsewhere though.

Federico Chiesa was very influential against Southampton, assisting both goals and will be waiting on the bench for when Isak is likely taken off.

It’s clear Liverpool have highlighted the importance of squad depth this season and will hope Ekitike’s ban is only a brief setback.

As we look to maintain a perfect Premier League record, the attention now turns to how our manager reshapes the forward line for Palace — and whether Isak’s first cup goal can be the springboard for a bigger role in the league.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile