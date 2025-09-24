Alexis Mac Allister shares major personal announcement during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister was among several Liverpool regulars given the night off for the Carabao Cup win over Southampton on Tuesday, although he wouldn’t have been involved no matter what the fixture might’ve been.

The Argentine midfielder has started every Premier League game for which he’s been available in the early weeks of the season, missing only the 3-2 success at Newcastle due to a minor injury, and he came off the bench in the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid a week ago (Transfermarkt).

Since he last stepped on a football pitch, though, his life has changed forever, with the 26-year-old revealing some very special personal news.

Mac Allister announces birth of baby girl

During the second half of Liverpool’s win over Southampton last night, Mac Allister took to Instagram to announce that his girlfriend Ailen Cova has given birth to the couple’s first child, naming her Alaia.

The overjoyed Reds midfielder described becoming a father as ‘the most beautiful and special moment of our lives’ and declared his newborn daughter to be ‘the greatest gift in the world’.

Congratulations to the Mac Allister family!

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes to extend the heartiest of congratulations to Alexis and Ailen for the birth of their baby girl, the greatest news that any person can receive.

Mac Allister is the third Liverpool midfielder to become a first-time father in recent months, following on from Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, and the fourth in the past year after Curtis Jones also celebrated the arrival of a daughter in October 2024.

With the Reds not in action until Saturday, it’s plausible that the Argentine could return to the day job for what looks like being a highly challenging fixture away to high-flying Crystal Palace, although it’d be most understandable if Arne Slot were to grant him further time off after such life-changing personal news.

Whenever the new dad is back on the pitch for the Premier League champions, we’ll be delighted to see him, and we’ve no doubt that he’ll continue to play a pivotal role for LFC as they seek to retain their top-flight title!

You can view Mac Allister’s announcement below, via alemacallister on Instagram: