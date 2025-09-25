Little known teenager spotted in Liverpool training as Alexander Isak fitness update given

Pictures via @SkySportsPL on X

Liverpool have been handed a boost and a surprise ahead of the weekend trip to Crystal Palace, with fresh footage from Sky Sports highlighting both Alexander Isak’s progress and the inclusion of a little-known academy winger.

Isak fitness latest as Ekitike misses out

The £125 million striker has been building up his sharpness since arriving from Newcastle, and he was again pictured in full training at the AXA Centre.

Sky Sports described him as “still building up his fitness” but confirmed the Swede is “obviously out there training at the moment”.

That comes at a time when Hugo Ekitike is suspended, after the French forward collected a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration during the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton.

Our No.22 has since taken to Instagram to apologise for his actions and will have been punished by Arne Slot for his senseless decision.

Ekitike has been in strong form since joining us, hitting five goals and one assist in eight games, but his absence means our boss will have to lean on Isak or Federico Chiesa to lead the line at Selhurst Park.

The Italy international has been praised for his impact, with Sky noting that he “laid on both assists against Southampton” and continues to “play himself into a role”.

Kieran Morrison pictured in first-team training

Alongside the senior forwards, eagle-eyed journalist Lewis Bower spotted a fresh face.

Replying to the Sky Sports video on X, he wrote: “Kieran Morrison in first-team training ahead of Crystal Palace tomorrow. Briefly pictured.”

The 18-year-old winger, who attracted interest from Wolves, Burnley and clubs in Germany this summer, opted to stay at Liverpool and is expected to sign a new deal before his current contract expires.

Morrison has already been on the bench in the League Cup, and with Giovanni Leoni sidelined through an ACL injury, he remains in senior sessions while other academy players have returned to the U21s.

The youngster has impressed under Rob Page at that level, operating mainly from the right wing, and his involvement this week highlights how highly he is rated.

With Isak working towards full sharpness and Ekitike missing, the teenager’s presence in training adds another intriguing option as we prepare to face Oliver Glasner’s Palace side, who have not lost in their last 17 Premier League outings.

