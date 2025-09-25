Neville names the one striker Liverpool will never be able to sign

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool’s name came up during The Overlap debate on Harry Kane’s future, but Gary Neville quickly dismissed the idea that the England captain would ever play for us.

Gary Neville on why Kane won’t join Liverpool

The former Manchester United defender was discussing the Bayern Munich forward’s £65m release clause and the prospect of a Premier League return next summer.

Neville said: “But Wrighty, just on this, if he comes back, he’s definitely not going to go to Liverpool.

“If he goes to United, there’s not a guarantee he’s going to win something. City have got Haaland. And can he go to Arsenal or, he can’t go to Arsenal, and can he go to Chelsea?”

Those words may frustrate some supporters, especially given Kane’s goalscoring record and the fact he remains just short of Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League total.

But the chances of Liverpool moving for a 32-year-old striker are virtually nil, particularly after the British record deal for Alexander Isak this summer.

It was only last month that the Newcastle forward joined for £125m, with Arne Slot making clear we were reshaping our attack for the long term.

Alongside Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, our boss already has three marquee signings to shape the next era at Anfield.

Liverpool’s attack is built without Kane

From a Liverpool perspective, Neville’s comments underline how far we’ve moved away from needing Kane.

The Premier League champions are also building for the future with young talents like the injury-stricken Giovanni Leoni and Milos Kerkez, who was full of praise for Andy Robertson earlier this week.

With that depth, there’s little logic in moving for a striker approaching his mid-30s.

Elsewhere, Bild report that Bayern’s hierarchy are confident of keeping Kane beyond next summer, despite his exit clause.

Sporting director Max Eberl told the German outlet they expect the forward to stay and continue leading Vincent Kompany’s side.

For Liverpool, the reality is we already have our attacking future secured, and Gary Neville’s dismissal of us in the Kane debate only reinforces that point.

You can view the comments on Kane (from 15:28) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile