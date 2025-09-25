Leoni confirms cruel debut injury setback as Liverpool teammates rally around him

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer signing Giovanni Leoni has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering an ACL injury on his debut, with his message met by an outpouring of support from teammates.

Giovanni Leoni addresses Liverpool fans after ACL injury

The 18-year-old Italian was stretchered off against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, later confirmed to have torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

Taking to Instagram, the defender wrote: “I want to sincerely thank every single person who has shown me support in this difficult moment.

“It wasn’t the debut I had always dreamed of, but I will give everything to be back playing in this magical stadium as soon as possible. Thank you so much! ❤️”

Leoni’s words underline the bitter frustration after he had impressed in his first outing under Arne Slot before disaster struck.

The £26 million signing from Parma had been seen as Liverpool’s long-term defensive investment, following the departure of Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool teammates rally around Leoni online

His post drew quick responses from across the squad, with Virgil van Dijk replying “❤️💪🏽👊🏽” and Florian Wirtz adding “You’ll come back stronger 💯❤️”.

New No.9 Alexander Isak also responded, alongside Ibou Konate, Conor Bradley, Rio Ngumoha, Jayden Danns, Andy Robertson and others.

Federico Chiesa was public in his support of the defender, as he spoke with the media after the Carabao Cup victory.

The public show of support highlights the unity inside Slot’s squad, even in the wake of a damaging injury.

It comes at a time when Liverpool remain light on natural centre-back cover after Quansah’s exit and the collapse of a Deadline Day move for Marc Guehi.

With Leoni sidelined for several months, the reliance on Van Dijk, Konate and Joe Gomez increases, while young options such as Rhys Williams may be called upon in cup competitions.

The Italian’s injury is a major setback, but his message and the replies it drew show that Liverpool’s dressing room is firmly behind him as he begins the long road back.

