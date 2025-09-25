James Pearce provides the latest on Ibou Konate’s contract talks

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive situation has taken another twist, with James Pearce stressing just how important Ibou Konate has become at Anfield.

Pearce highlights Konate’s contract issue

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce described the 26-year-old as “more important to Liverpool than ever but his future remains unclear”.

Konate is now in the final year of his contract, meaning he could speak to clubs abroad in January if no breakthrough comes.

Despite preliminary talks with Richard Hughes almost a year ago, an extension has yet to be agreed.

This uncertainty comes at a time when the Frenchman has rediscovered his best form.

He was outstanding in the Merseyside derby, winning 10 of his 13 duels and making more clearances than anyone else on the pitch – only Virgil van Dijk has a stronger aerial duel success rate in the Premier League so far.

That dominant partnership has helped us limit opponents to just three shots on target across the last three league games.

It is the kind of stability Arne Slot was demanding earlier in the campaign when pundits unfairly criticised Konate after the dramatic wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Why Liverpool need Konate more than ever

The timing of Giovanni Leoni’s knee injury has only magnified the situation.

With the Italian teenager now sidelined, the pecking order at centre-back is far thinner than expected.

Liverpool failed to land Marc Guehi before the deadline, leaving Joe Gomez as the only other senior option behind Van Dijk and Konate.

Slot has experimented with Wataru Endo, Andy Robertson and even Ryan Gravenberch at centre-back, but such adjustments weaken us elsewhere on the pitch.

Rhys Williams is another alternative, though the academy graduate hasn’t featured regularly since 2021.

Pearce underlined that Konate has become a leader in the group, pointing to his bond with new signing Hugo Ekitike and the determination he showed last season to stay fit, clocking up over 2,500 league minutes.

That resilience was in stark contrast to earlier campaigns where injuries disrupted his progress.

The parallels with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid are obvious, but this is a situation Liverpool must avoid repeating.

Losing such a commanding defender on a free transfer would be unthinkable.

With the champions still competing on four fronts, ensuring Konate’s future is resolved has never been more urgent.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile