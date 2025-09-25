Pundit says Liverpool man is even better than Chelsea’s £115m signing

Pictures via All Out Football on YouTube

Liverpool’s unbeaten run has seen plenty of players praised, but Joleon Lescott believes Ryan Gravenberch deserves to be recognised as the best holding midfielder in England.

Lescott compares Gravenberch with Chelsea’s Caicedo

Speaking on The Mixer, the former England defender explained why the Dutch international is outperforming Moises Caicedo.

“He’s brilliant. He’s playing in a title-winning team. He was arguably their best player last year,” Lescott said.

“He controls the tempo, sustains attacks, and has a more rounded game than Caicedo right now.”

The 23-year-old had been reinvented last season under Arne Slot, moving into the No.6 role and excelling immediately.

What looked like a gamble by the 47-year-old coach quickly became a masterstroke, with Gravenberch now irreplaceable in the side.

His development comes after Liverpool had chased other midfielders, with Moises Caicedo once the subject of an agreed fee before Chelsea swooped.

Martin Zubimendi was also close to a move, but instead the Reds ended up with a player already in the building becoming the answer.

Why Gravenberch is thriving under Slot

So far this season, the Netherlands international has four goal contributions to add to his defensive dominance, underlining how much he influences our all-round play.

Arne Slot believes this attacking improvement is why there’s been so much more attention on his performances but we could all see how good our No.38 was last season, without the goals.

The improvement is even more remarkable given the fact Liverpool also invested heavily elsewhere.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have arrived for big money, yet it is Gravenberch who is setting the tone for the side and Virgil van Dijk believes he’s in the form of his life.

Lescott even hinted that he should be in the Ballon d’Or discussion if he maintains this form.

With our midfield rebuilt around his qualities, and our boss leaning on him in every big game, it is hard to disagree.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile