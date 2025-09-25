Liverpool handed another defender blow after Giovanni Leoni ACL injury

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Marc Guehi in the January transfer window have taken a turn for the worse.

The Merseysiders had initially accepted that a follow-up move for the Englishman – after failed negotiations in the summer – would have to be put on hold until the following year.

However, with Giovanni Leoni reportedly sidelined for months with an ACL injury, the Reds may now look to change tack.

Will Liverpool sign Marc Guehi in January?

Whether Marc Guehi still wants a move to Liverpool is up for debate.

Football Insider now reports that the Crystal Palace defender “privately” holds Arne Slot’s outfit responsible for an Anfield switch failing to materialise in the summer transfer window.

The incumbent Premier League champions had been willing to put down a sizeable fee for the footballer. However, with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner putting his foot down, the rug was pulled out from underneath Richard Hughes and the recruitment team at the 11th hour.

Ben Jacobs’ subsequent reporting likewise indicates that a further attempt to sign Marc Guehi in January may not be well-advised.

Guehi will want to test out his options in the summer

Ultimately, there are separate complications beyond Liverpool’s control.

With it being a World Cup year in 2026, the centre-back will be looking for ‘stability’, in Jacobs’ words. Not to mention the option to ‘take his pick of clubs’ ahead of the next summer window.

Of course, for Slot’s men, that’s a far from helpful reality to contend with, given they’re now staring down the barrel of a full season with only three senior centre-backs to call upon.

The threat of Real Madrid in the transfer market looms large

If Football Insider’s report is to be taken as gospel, Hughes and Co. must also consider the threat posed by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos and the Bundesliga giants, in particular, will likely be pushing hard in the market to bolster the central defensive ranks.

There’s a very real threat that Bayern could lose Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer to Madrid. Xabi Alonso’s side, meanwhile, are allegedly prepared to move on both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger next year.

Liverpool, it seems, are going to have to be on their A-game if they’re to persuade Guehi to commit to a Merseyside transfer at the next available opportunity.

