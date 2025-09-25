Liverpool player expected to be hit with £400k fine over act of ‘sheer stupidity’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike can expect to be hit in the pocket after his bizarre dismissal in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton earlier this week.

The Frenchman netted the decisive goal in the 85th minute but immediately blotted his copybook by removing his shirt in celebration and duly receiving a second yellow card from referee Thomas Bramall.

Jeremie Frimpong’s annoyance at his teammate was evident, and Chris Sutton castigated the 23-year-old for his act of ‘sheer stupidity‘ which now sees him suspended for the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool expected to fine Ekitike over red card v Southampton

In the latest instalment of Liverpool Confidential for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele outlined the punishment that’s likely to be meted out to Ekitike.

The journalist reported that the Reds’ number 22 is ‘likely to be docked two weeks’ wages’, which amounts to £400,000 for him according to Capology, although the ‘biggest reprimand’ may come from his teammates, some of whom have called him out publicly over the manner of the two yellow cards.

Steele concluded that excerpt of his report by saying: ‘A mistake has been made, the punishment has been administered: Ekitike will be financially worse off but he will be richer for the experience.’

Ekitike will learn from this episode

It’s rare for a player’s actions to be condemned so bluntly in public by his teammates and coach (Arne Slot called it a ‘stupid‘ action), which highlights just how needless and silly the 23-year-old’s transgression was and how enraged his dressing room peers are with him.

The striker has publicly apologised for his actions and will have to take his medicine by sitting out the Palace game, but if nothing else, he’ll be fresher for the daunting trip to Istanbul to face Galatasaray next Tuesday.

The best way for Ekitike to atone for his midweek indiscretions is to quickly get back among the goals, something which should be well within his capabilities as he’s netted five times in his first eight matches for Liverpool, including what proved to be a Merseyside derby winner.

He’s not the first player to be sent off in head-melting circumstances – Darwin Nunez’s Anfield debut was ended prematurely for a petulant headbutt on Joachim Andersen, but the Uruguayan bounced back to earn the Kop’s affection during his three years at the club.

If the Reds’ summer signing pops up with another late winner against Galatasaray and/or Chelsea before the October international break, his needless red card from Tuesday night will immediately be forgiven.