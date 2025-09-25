Liverpool’s fight against touts exposes uncomfortable Anfield reality

Liverpool’s latest move against ticket touts has been praised, but it also shines a light on an issue closer to home.
As reported by Andy Jones in The Athletic, the club have issued 1,114 lifetime bans and closed 45,000 fake accounts in their most recent operations.
That’s a remarkable increase from the 75 bans handed out in 2023/24, showing how far the crackdown has intensified under fresh measures.
Liverpool’s crackdown on ticket touting
The numbers are staggering. In addition to the bans, 162 social media groups with over one million combined members were shut down, and almost 500 people were denied entry to Anfield for using burner phones.
A further 10,000 suspicious accounts remain under investigation, with preventative technology like multi-factor authentication now at the heart of the system.
The motivation is clear: demand for tickets has surged since Arne Slot guided us to the Premier League title last season.
Anfield’s expansion has pushed capacity beyond 62,000, yet with only 28,000 season tickets, space for the average supporter is still incredibly tight.
Around 11,000 seats every game go to hospitality, and while the visiting allocation takes another 3,000, the remainder are left for members through ballots.
The uncomfortable truth about Anfield hospitality
This is where many fans believe the real issue lies.
While touts are being rightfully punished, hospitality prices make the club’s own practices look questionable.
A Brodies package for Leeds United costs £518 – offering a padded seat, a buffer, one drink, and a matchday programme – compared to £39 for a spot on the Kop.
Of the 7,000 seats added by the Anfield Road End expansion in 2023, just 1,000 went to season ticket holders, 3,000 to members, and another 3,000 to hospitality.
The maths tells its own story. The more seats allocated to hospitality, the harder it becomes for ordinary fans to attend, leaving touts and inflated prices to fill the gap.
Fingerprints, photo ID and tighter entry rules could be the ultimate solution, but until then, Liverpool risk replacing one form of touting with another.
When tickets go to the highest bidder, the atmosphere will only get worse as the more passionate fans are left in the dark by being priced out by both the club and the touts.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Not quite sure why this site’s editorial seems to have pivoted onto corporate/hospitality ticketing. When the real story out of this is that the ticketing system put in place where you apply for yourself and can only forward to friends and family works brilliantly against touting.
Congratulations to FSG for putting such an effective approach in place, so more “real” fans can get to see the team play
Probably because it’s relevant to report upon as an LFC fan website.
IIt isn’t just a mouthpiece for LFC, it’s for the fans to offer feedback too.
You may have noticed that the debacle over the Oasis tickets has shown some development in the past couple of days.
There’s an obvious thread, is there not ?
Since Ticketmaster and their ilk came into prominence in the early 90’s, fans of events have increasing been treated like cash cows.
Greed has clouded their ethics.
Competition for revenue has affected sport prices too.
It is irresponsible of these people to allow corruption to take place and receive kickbacks from bulk buying touts and spivs.
Great to see LFC taking a stand especially because of what occurred in Paris over the tickets.
Other responsible clubs should follow, if they aren’t already.
As for the hospitality issue, if any other club that competes with LFC financially are maximising revenue to pay their catering and ground staff a living wage, shouldn’t LFC ?
It’s a sad fact maybe, but would fans rather have a lot of more cheaply available tickets for the less well off Scouser living a stone’s throw from Anfield, or enough to offer the tourists who will spend a fortune on their once-in-a-lifetime trip, pass on their love of the club to friends and family and therefore add to the power LFC now have to get on the perch and stay there ?
A balance has to be called.