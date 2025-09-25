‘I think…’ – Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagree on Crystal Palace v Liverpool predictions

Images via The Overlap and Clive Mason/Getty Images

Gary Neville and Roy Keane had differing views with their predictions for Liverpool’s fixture against Crystal Palace this coming weekend.

The only two unbeaten teams in this season’s Premier League face off at Selhurst Park in a repeat of last month’s Community Shield, which the Eagles won after a penalty shoot-out, with this being the Reds’ first Saturday 3pm kick-off of the campaign.

Arne Slot’s side have won all seven matches they’ve played since their Wembley disappointment against the FA Cup holders, although Oliver Glasner’s team are on a remarkable run of 17 games unbeaten in all competitions, so one of those sequences will fall in a couple of days’ time.

Neville and Keane give Palace v Liverpool predictions

In the latest episode of Stick to Football for The Overlap, the panelists gave their predictions for several top-flight fixtures in matchday 6, including the Palace v Liverpool showdown.

Keane plumped for an away win, saying: “Liverpool. 2-1 Liverpool”; but his ex-Manchester United teammate Neville is expecting a share of the spoils as he forecast: “I think draw. Yeah, 1-1.”

Palace v Liverpool will be laced with subplots

There’ll be a number of intriguing subplots to Saturday’s fixture at Selhurst Park – the Reds eyeing revenge after the Community Shield, the bragging rights ahead of the teams’ Carabao Cup meeting next month, and of course their first head-to-head since the Marc Guehi transfer deadline day saga.

At one point on 1 September, it had seemed for all the world that the weekend’s game would see the defender make his return to south London in Liverpool colours, but instead he’ll be lining up against Slot’s side after the Eagles pulled the plug on the 25-year-old’s move to Merseyside.

The Reds actually have a fantastic record at Selhurst Park over the past decade, winning on nine of their last 10 top-flight visits and drawing the other, but almost all of those have been incredibly hard-fought victories (aside from a freakish 7-0 during the underwhelming 2020/21 season).

LFC have specialised in just about emerging triumphant in the early weeks of the campaign – their last six results have all been one-goal wins – and if they are to claim three points against Palace, it’ll likely be by the slimmest of margins once again.

Even with the in-form Hugo Ekitike stupidly suspended, Liverpool have a wealth of top-class attacking options which might just tip the scales in their favour, but we’ll gladly settle for a win of any description away to an Eagles side who were good value for their Community Shield success last month.