Liverpool confirm significant contract news as ‘top, top player’ pens new deal at Anfield

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have confirmed a significant piece of contract news on Thursday afternoon, with one player renewing his commitment to the club.

Up until today, the Reds had six first-team squad members who were about to enter the final nine months of their respective deals (Transfermarkt), but one of those has now put pen to paper on a new agreement at Anfield.

Rio Ngumoha signs first pro contract with Liverpool

The Merseyside club offically announced (via liverpoolfc.com) that Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract with LFC, a year after joining from Chelsea’s academy.

Just before celebrating his 17th birthday in late August, the teenage forward memorably came off the bench to score a 100th-minute winner against Newcastle on his Premier League debut, and he was handed just his second senior start at Liverpool in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

While the significant milestone of a first professional contract with the Reds will undoubtedly see Ngumoha enjoy a major pay increase, the club is understood to cap first-year pro salaries at £52,000 per year, albeit with the potential addition of performance-related bonuses.

The exact length of the teenager’s new contract isn’t specified, but FA rules stipulate that 17-year-olds can only sign for a maximum of three years (The Athletic).

Ngumoha is just getting started at Liverpool!

It comes as absolutely no surprise to see the prodigious forward being rewarded with professional terms, given the extraordinary impact he’s made at such a young age, most notably that dramatic intervention at St James’ Park a month ago.

During his time in Chelsea’s academy, Ngumoha earned glowing praise from Stamford Bridge legend John Terry, who predicted that the attacker would go on to become a ‘top, top player’ (Sky Sports).

Even though the youngster is only starting out on his journey in elite football, he’s already shown remarkable confidence up against seasoned professionals. Whenever he had the ball against Southampton on Tuesday, there were audible gasps of excitement around Anfield in anticipation of what he might produce.

The forward also has the good fortune to be involved in a Liverpool dressing room with model athletes who’ll give him all the guidance that he needs and consistently remind him of the importance of never dropping his standards just because he’s penned a pro contract.

Huge congratulations to Rio on a landmark moment in his fledgling career, and we’ve no doubt whatsoever that his star will continue to flourish over the coming months and years in L4!