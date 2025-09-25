Roy Keane sticks with Arsenal to win the league over Liverpool

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence is already a huge talking point, with Roy Keane admitting he wanted to back us before sticking with Arsenal as his pick.

Roy Keane on Liverpool’s title chances

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane said: “I’d like to go with Liverpool now, but I still think if Liverpool get one or two injured centre halves there could still be a dip for Liverpool, no doubt about it.”

The former Manchester United captain went on to explain why he and Gary Neville had originally backed Arsenal to win the league, pointing to the Gunners’ new arrivals such as Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

But despite praising their squad, he questioned Mikel Arteta’s mentality, suggesting the Spaniard has not shown the belief needed to win a title.

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, put the emphasis on Arsenal’s set-piece record, claiming they will only have “half a chance” of winning the league if they continue to rely so heavily on dead balls.

Why Liverpool look stronger than Arsenal

For us, Keane’s words underline just how much our lack of depth at the back is now being noticed across the league.

The injury to Giovanni Leoni has already given Arne Slot a headache, as our fourth choice central defender is now out for a long time – meaning we are lacking cover.

We have though invested heavily in attack, bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, showing our ambition to refresh the squad up top.

It is notable that Keane still wanted to back us, even while highlighting possible injuries, showcasing how impressive our start to the campaign has been.

Despite this though, our head coach’s comments show that he is still ensuring that the highest of standards are met – even in the Carabao Cup.

Given that we won the league in Arne Slot’s first campaign and added depth this summer, Liverpool are well placed to prove Keane, Neville and Ian Wright wrong.

You can watch the title debate (from 35:07) via The Overlap on YouTube:

