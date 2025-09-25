(Video) What Liverpool loanee did on Wednesday night left Man United chief distinctly unimpressed

Images via TNT Sports

After five years at Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas departed on a season-long loan to AS Roma just over a month ago.

Having been bumped down to third in the left-back pecking order at Anfield after the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez, who’s been preferred to Andy Robertson for the most part in recent weeks, the Greece international opted to temporarily leave Merseyside in search of regular first-team action.

He’s only played nine minutes in Serie A for his new club this far, but he was handed a first start by Gian Piero Gasperini as the Giallorossi began their Europa League campaign against Nice on Wednesday night.

Tsimikas provides majestic assist in Roma victory

Tsimikas made the most of his coach’s faith as he provided the assist for what ultimately proved to be the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory, with his inch-perfect cross being met by Gianluca Mancini for an emphatic finish to double Roma’s lead before the home side responded in the final 15 minutes.

Amid the celebrations of that well-worked strike, the TNT Sports cameras panned to Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe, who looked far from impressed in the stands.

Given that the INEOS chief is also co-owner of Manchester United, for the Liverpool loanee to make an impact against his other club will have delighted Kopites all the more!

Can Tsimikas make the most of his loan spell away from Liverpool?

Despite never carving out a regular starting berth at Anfield, Tsimikas has still racked up 115 appearances for the Reds – a figure not to be dismissed lightly – and he played a third of our matches in our triumphant 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

He’s never scored a competitive goal for LFC but has supplied 18 assists, and his creative influence came to the fore again for Roma last night as they made a winning start in the Europa League.

Affectionaly known as the ‘Greek Scouser‘, the 29-year-old has made himself an immensely popular figure on Merseyside with his exuberant personality and transparent fondness for the club, and his love Liverpool is reflected in his recent Instagram self-billing as a ‘Scouser in Rome’.

It may be difficult to envisage Tsimikas displacing either Kerkez or Robertson at Anfield once he returns from his loan spell, but all he can do in the meantime is make the most of whatever opportunities are handed to him by Gasperini.

He most certainly did that against Nice on Wednesday night, and hopefully the Reds loanee will have plenty more impactful moments with Roma over the next few months!

