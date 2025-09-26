Arne Slot denies Ekitike fine and confirms apology after Carabao Cup dismissal

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool will head into the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend without Hugo Ekitike, with Arne Slot confirming the forward has apologised to his teammates after a needless red card in midweek.

Arne Slot on Ekitike’s red card

The French striker came off the bench against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and went from match-winner to liability in the space of seconds.

He was shown two yellows – the first for petulantly punching the ball away and the second after ripping off his shirt in celebration.

Slot didn’t hold back after the match (via liverpoolfc.com), describing the actions as “stupid” and questioning the decision-making from his £69m summer signing.

Speaking again at the AXA Training Centre on Friday (via Liverpool FC on YouTube), the 47-year-old confirmed there would be no financial punishment for the No.22, but stressed the importance of learning from the moment.

“It wasn’t very smart what he did,” our boss said. “He recognised that himself immediately straight away so he said sorry straight away to his teammates.

“He’s young. Players of all ages do make mistakes and that’s what he did in this situation.”

There’s been a public apology on social media from the striker and it’s good to hear that the same message has been sent to teammates and the coaching staff.

The Dutchman also emphasised the character of the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward, describing him as one of the most polite and warm individuals around the training ground.

There had been rumours of a fine being issued to Ekitike after his actions but it seems the stern telling off has been deemed enough of a punishment for now.

Chiesa opportunity as Ekitike suspended

The red card means Ekitike will be unavailable for the Palace clash, and it could open the door for Federico Chiesa to continue his promising form.

Slot highlighted the Italian’s growing influence, suggesting this could be a moment for him to stake his claim.

Giovanni Leoni’s injury has now opened the door for his compatriot to take his place in the Champions League squad, after the defender’s torrid luck with an ACL tear on his debut.

Chiesa’s resurgence at Liverpool is testament to his performances and professionalism, if he steps up against Palace then Ekitike can only have himself to blame for allowing the Italian a place in the team.

Slot summed it up best though: mistakes happen, but at Anfield, the expectation is that players learn quickly. For Ekitike, this is now a test of discipline as much as ability.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Palace press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

