Florian Wirtz tells Liverpool fans what he really thinks about his £116m fee

Liverpool’s former record summer signing has spoken about his price tag in an interview in German, making it clear he is not letting the numbers define him.

Florian Wirtz on Liverpool price tag pressure

The 22-year-old joined us from Bayer Leverkusen for a British record fee of £116m, overtaken only weeks later when Alexander Isak arrived for £125m.

It was a transfer that sent shockwaves across Europe, with some questioning whether a player still so young could handle the weight of expectation.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Wirtz was clear in his stance. “It is what it is. We’re not used to Liverpool spending so much.

“They haven’t done that in recent years, and then they were able to do it this summer. Of course, it’s not normal for a player to cost that much. Everyone knows that.

“But at the moment, it’s just paid for. The coach told me that here in the squad, you don’t have to put any pressure on yourself about how much you cost.”

That message from Arne Slot is crucial. Our boss has already shown with other new arrivals that he expects performance, not price, to dictate opportunities.

Paul Merson has even hinted that the price tag for the German means he will recieve more chances than his form may suggest he deserves, even at the early stages of the campaign.

Fellow Leverkusen arrival Jeremie Frimpong has spoken about his confidence that Wirtz will soon click and shine for the Reds, alleviating any concerns some fans may have.

The role of Florian Wirtz for Liverpool

The Germany international is adapting to life in England, admitting that “sometimes there are phases where maybe not everything goes your way”, but insisted he is “staying cool” and that once he fully settles, “everything will be fine”.

Wirtz has already made an impression with his pressing and general intensity off the ball.

His comments also highlight just how much belief the club has in him, much like when Liverpool pushed ahead with the fellow record signing of Alexander Isak to lead our forward line.

The new No.7 has also been impressed with his teammates too, naming Ryan Gravenberch as the one “standing out” in training.

That competition for places, along with the faith of the manager, should ensure Wirtz feels no need to justify his price tag overnight.

