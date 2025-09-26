Florian Wirtz says which Liverpool teammate has impressed him most in training

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has lifted the lid on his new teammates and why Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk have impressed him so much at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

The 22-year-old midfielder joined us in the summer for a British record £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen, and while the size of the deal could easily weigh on some shoulders, the Germany international insists the environment at Liverpool has been nothing but positive.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, he praised our skipper, saying: “He’s a player who likes to take responsibility and lead, takes you aside, talks to you, and tries to make you strong.

“That’s why he’s definitely a very good captain, and I enjoy being in the dressing room and in a team with him.”

That sort of guidance will be invaluable as the new No.7 adapts to the pace and intensity of English football.

Wirtz admitted that while he has been near the top of the running statistics each match, it has sometimes left him short of energy in attacking situations – something the coaching staff believe will improve with time.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak for big money this summer, showing that our owners were prepared to spend big to keep us at the very top of the Premier League.

For Wirtz, though, the fee is not a burden. “It is what it is… the coach told me you don’t have to put any pressure on yourself about how much you cost,” he explained.

Ryan Gravenberch singled out in training

The midfielder also picked out one player who has impressed him most since he joined.

“The one who’s playing very, very well at the moment is Gravenberch. He’s standing out at the moment,” he said.

That line will excite us as supporters, with the Dutchman already proving himself to be a major influence in midfield last season.

Our No.38 has even been tipped for being in contention for next year’s Ballon d’Or with his current form and our captain has said he’s currently in the form of his life.

As Wirtz continues to adapt to the demands of our style, the combination of senior guidance from Van Dijk and praise for Gravenberch should ensure we see him flourish sooner rather than later.

