FSG line up Getafe as potential partner in new Liverpool football network

Liverpool may soon be following in the footsteps of their rivals by entering the multi-club world of football ownership.

As reported by Dominic King for Mail Sport, Fenway Sports Group have completed due diligence on Spanish side Getafe, with discussions described as positive.

This is the clearest sign yet that our Boston-based owners are prepared to expand beyond Anfield and build a network to rival Manchester City’s City Football Group or Chelsea’s BlueCo.

FSG weighing up Getafe takeover

It has been almost 15 years since FSG rescued us from the brink of administration, and they now have the resources to expand their influence.

The process has been led by Michael Edwards, Julian Ward and Pedro Marques, who have assessed more than 20 clubs across Europe.

Malaga were considered but ruled out, while a possible move for Toulouse also collapsed last year.

Their current focus is Getafe, who are sixth in La Liga. The link came through Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, who made club president Angel Torres aware of Liverpool’s interest.

With Ward fluent in Spanish and Marques also familiar with the local market, FSG are well placed to make progress should they decide to proceed.

What a multi-club model could mean for Liverpool

For us, the implications could be significant. Multi-club ownership has already been used by our rivals to develop young talent, spread commercial reach and strengthen recruitment.

FSG’s interest in Getafe shows that Liverpool are now ready to play in the same space, ensuring we don’t fall behind in one of football’s fastest-growing trends.

While there’s no final decision yet, the groundwork is in place.

If the deal goes through, it will mark a major new chapter for Liverpool and demonstrate how far FSG have taken us from the days of near financial collapse to global expansion.

