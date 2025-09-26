Liverpool confirm Champions League squad change after devastating injury blow

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed a change to their Champions League squad after a serious injury forced Arne Slot into action ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Galatasaray.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Giovanni Leoni has been replaced by Federico Chiesa following confirmation that the teenage defender tore his ACL during the Carabao Cup win against Southampton.

Liverpool lose Leoni to long-term ACL injury

The 18-year-old summer arrival from Parma was making his debut when he landed awkwardly in the second half and was unable to continue.

Our head coach explained the extent of the setback at the AXA Training Centre, saying: “He is not in a good place, of course, because he tore his ACL and it means he will be out for a year.

“Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game… it’s very hard to take the positive side.

“There’s never a positive side – but you always try to look at one, and that is that he is still so young, so he has so many years still to go after he recovers.”

The Italian defender will therefore play no further part this season, with his focus now shifting towards rehabilitation.

Chiesa added to Champions League squad

In Leoni’s place, UEFA have approved Liverpool’s request to register Federico Chiesa, making the 27-year-old forward eligible for the league phase of the competition.

A regulation allows clubs to replace players suffering injuries longer than two months, and the former Juventus man has been the beneficiary of that ruling.

Chiesa has already impressed since arriving on Merseyside, and being able to call on him in Europe adds further attacking depth.

The Italian can also be given a chance to feature this weekend, with Hugo Ekitike’s red card allowing our No.14 another chance to feature when he otherwise may not have.

For Slot, it is both a setback and a solution. Losing a promising young centre-back is a huge blow, but the inclusion of an experienced international widens his options for the upcoming group stage clashes.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Palace press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile