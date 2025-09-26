Journalist claims Liverpool could lose exciting attacker during key November run

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face an unexpected issue in their forward line later this year as one of our breakthrough youngsters may be unavailable during a crucial set of fixtures.

According to Rousing the Kop, there is a chance that Rio Ngumoha could join England’s squad for the U17 World Cup in Qatar this November.

Liverpool facing possible Ngumoha absence in November

Supporters already know that Mo Salah will leave us for AFCON duty in December, but the possibility of another forward missing games in the build-up will not have gone unnoticed by Arne Slot.

Ngumoha, just 17 years old, has already impressed in the first team with four senior appearances and one goal.

The winger, signed from Chelsea, recently committed his future by penning his first professional contract at Anfield.

His progress has been one of the stories of the season, but with the FIFA tournament scheduled between 3–27 November, there is a risk that he will not be available for six fixtures, including clashes against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Although he has already featured at U19 level, the teenager played for the U17s in the European Championship last summer and has 11 caps at that level.

Slot’s options if Ngumoha departs for World Cup duty

If the England youth international is selected and Liverpool grant permission, his absence could force our head coach into further rotation.

The Dutchman has seen new arrival Hugo Ekitike suspended recently, while Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz continue to bed into the side.

Losing another attacking option would stretch our squad depth during a demanding month.

There is no guarantee Ngumoha will travel, but it remains a genuine possibility.

Either way, it highlights the growing importance of the teenager, who has been frightening in his early cameos and many believe it’s a case of ‘if not when’ he becomes a first team player full-time.

