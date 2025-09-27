(Video) Alisson underlines world-class credentials with three heroic first-half moments v Palace

Image via @Media1436233 on X

Alisson Becker might’ve missed out on the Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony a few days ago, but don’t try telling Liverpool fans that he isn’t the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Reds went in at half-time against Crystal Palace this afternoon trailing 1-0 to an early Ismaila Sarr goal, but they were indebted to their number 1 that the margin wasn’t substantially bigger.

Alisson rescues Liverpool with three outstanding saves

A couple of minutes after the deadlock was broken, the 32-year-old stood tall to deny Yeremy Pino after the Spaniard was played through on goal, with the Brazilian bailing out Ibrahima Konate after the error which instigated the chance.

On 21 minutes, Daniel Munoz latched onto a low deliver played across the penalty area and must’ve though that his first-time shot was destined for the net, but Alisson changed direction to get down and fist away the ball.

Just after that let-off for Liverpool, Jean-Philippe Mateta skipped past Konate and was through one-on-one, but the Brazilian stopper was equal to the striker’s shot.

Alisson kept Liverpool in it during the first half

It’s no exagerration to state that, only for the brilliance of Alisson, Palace would’ve been out of sight at half-time.

The Eagles ended the first half with an xG of 1.6 (Sofascore), and they would probably have had at least three goals (if not four) were it not for Liverpool’s number 1 delivering one of the best performances of his seven-and-a-bit years with the club.

We can only imagine that the 32-year-old must’ve had some choice words for his outfield teammates as they headed towards the away dressing room at half-time, with too many of Slot’s players falling well below their usual standards in the opening 45 minutes at Selhurst Park.

It says everything about Alisson’s performance that, despite his team enduring a dreadful first half in south London, he was given 9/10 by Ian Doyle in the reporter’s half-time player ratings for the Liverpool Echo.

At the time of writing, we just hope that the Brazilian’s teammates will rise to the same standards that he’s shown so far today. If they don’t, it’ll be a tall order for the Reds to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season.

You can view Alisson’s three saves below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Media1436233 on X: