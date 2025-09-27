‘It is true…’ – German insider says Liverpool are ‘ready’ to enter the race for ‘Mr Reliable’

Image via Christian Falk Bayern Insider

A Bundesliga insider has corroborated recent reports linking Liverpool with a high-profile player from the German top flight.

Earlier this week, Bild claimed that the Reds are hoping to sign Dayot Upamecano when his contract at Bayern Munich expires next summer, with Real Madrid also interested in the 26-year-old.

Arne Slot’s need for a centre-back signing in 2026 has been amplified by the devastating ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton, and the persistent uncertainty as to whether or not Ibrahima Konate will sign a new deal, now that he’s only nine months away from becoming a free agent.

In his latest round-up for CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk gave his backing to the reports linking Liverpool with Upamecano, although they’re far from alone in their interest.

What’s the latest on Liverpool and Upamecano?

The journalist outlined: ‘It is true that Liverpool are looking at Dayot Upamecano. Bayern have been trying to give Upamecano a new contract for months – I think it’s coming up to a year of talks – and the time is running out, because next summer he’s a free agent, and it makes him so interesting for many, many clubs.

‘Liverpool, of course, have the same situation with Ibrahima Konate – he’s also going to be a free agent next summer. And yes, if Liverpool can get a player like Dayot Upamecano for free, that’s pretty good business.

‘That said, every top club in the world is looking at him; I heard that Real Madrid is very, very interested in him. Also, the player is understood to be on the list at Manchester United and PSG.’

Falk continued: ‘With Liverpool, we now have another big side ready to take part in the poker. That makes it very hard for Bayern Munich, as I heard that the Bundesliga champions don’t want to pay him the salary he’s looking for.

‘That’s why things have gone a little bit quiet about his contract talks, which could be really dangerous for Bayern, as he’s very important for the defence.’

Could Liverpool move for Upamecano if Konate were to leave?

Could it be a case of one French centre-back leaving Liverpool on a free transfer next summer and another arriving in similar circumstances?

Richard Hughes commenced negotiations with Konate many months ago but there still seems to be no sign of an imminent resolution, and the clock is ticking towards the possibility of overseas clubs agreeing a pre-contract deal in January.

Our preference would obviously be for the Reds to keep their number 5, whose recent performances have illustrated why he’s such a crucial component to Slot’s line-up. If he is to depart, though, could Upamecano be an ideal replacement?

A seasoned operator with more than 300 appearances for Bayern and RB Leipzig combined, the 26-year-old was dubbed his team’s ‘Mr Reliable’ in an article on the Bundesliga’s official website earlier this year.

The Munich giants’ sporting director Christoph Freund declared that the Frenchman has ‘become a leader’ for Vincent Kompany’s side, restoring his reputation after being pilloried in German media for the clumsiness which led to him frequently conceding penalties.

Liverpool fans may have understandable reservations about that error-strewn side to his game, but Upamecano has stood out as a trusted ball-playing defender, with his 93.2% pass completion rate placing him among the 95th percentile of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year (FBref).

Keeping Konate must be the priority, of course, although a free transfer for his compatriot at Bayern could be a Plan B worth exploring if necessary.