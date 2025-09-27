‘Absolutely furious’ – Why Liverpool coaching staff were left incensed at Selhurst Park

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Another Liverpool match, another dramatic late goal…but this time it went against the Premier League champions.

When Federico Chiesa equalised in the 87th minute, it looked as though he may have rescued a share of the spoils for the Reds away to Crystal Palace, who’d led 1-0 almost the whole way through after an early Ismaila Sarr goal.

Alas, there was a last-gasp sting in the tail as Eddie Nketiah netted a 98th-minute winner for the home side, who seized the one final opportunity handed to them by a botched clearance and would’ve won it long before then were it not for a string of brilliant saves from Alisson Becker.

Liverpool coaches were furious at full-time

Immediately after the final whistle, the Liverpool coaching staff were left remonstrating with the team of officials, as there had initially been six minutes of stoppage time indicated but the decisive goal came after that had elapsed.

As BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Ian Dennis noted: ‘That was scored in the 98th minute, and Liverpool’s bench are absolutely furious. There was six minutes of added time.’

Liverpool have only themselves to blame

In the heat of the moment, you can understand why Arne Slot and his backroom staff would’ve been aggrieved as Nketiah’s goal came beyond the six minutes which were initially signalled.

However, the Liverpool head coach should instead be asking his team why they switched off so fatefully when the ball went out of play just as the clock ticked into 97 minutes.

Palace broke, Milos Kerkez was forced into a rushed clearance but could only put it out for a throw-in in a dangerous position, and the Reds failed to deal with the danger as the Eagles forward took full advantage.

Why was Nketiah left unmarked? That’s the question Slot should be asking, not why there was an additional minute or two played beyond the initial six.

It’s a hard lesson in game management for a Liverpool side who’ve excelled in it for the most part under the Dutchman. At least the Reds will end the weekend top of the table due to the buffer they’d built up in previous weeks.