Slot gives honest assessment of Isak’s Liverpool performance at Palace

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak was handed a Premier League start against Crystal Palace, but Arne Slot admitted the circumstances of the game dictated why the striker remained on the pitch for so long.

Liverpool boss on Isak’s 84 minutes at Selhurst Park

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com after the 2-1 loss, the 47-year-old explained why our No.9 played almost the full match despite a relatively quiet afternoon and a lack of fitness.

“That had a lot to do with the low intensity of the game,” the Dutchman said.

“If you face a low block, 10 players in and around their own 18-yard box… then there’s hardly any intensity in the game.

“In a more open game where both teams want to press high, then you might not play him for 84.”

The Swedish forward, who cost £125m to prise away from Newcastle United this summer, missed a golden chance to put us in front when one-on-one with Dean Henderson.

Our boss defended him, insisting: “He was close to a goal. He was very honest to stay on his feet – he got a little bit of a shirt pull and that’s why he was unbalanced when he had to shoot.

“But he came closer and closer to a goal.”

Isak was eventually withdrawn late on, minutes before Eddie Nketiah pounced to condemn us to a first league defeat of the season.

Arne Slot pinpointed the role of one player in conceding this late goal and also spoke about the time in which it was scored.

Liverpool’s attacking evolution under Slot

There will be scrutiny on the British record transfer until the 26-year-old gets his first league goal in red, but our head coach was clear that he was happy with the performance.

We have already signed Florian Wirtz to add creativity behind the striker, and the German No.7 also went close to scoring in the second half at Selhurst Park but hasn’t hit his best yet for the Reds.

The Dutchman has also trusted Hugo Ekitike in recent weeks, but his suspension after a red card against Southampton limited our attacking options.

For supporters, the wait for Isak’s next Liverpool goal continues, but the 26-year-old remains central to our plans.

With a Champions League clash against Galatasaray next, the hope will be that our new No.9 finds the net on Europe’s biggest stage.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile