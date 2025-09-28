Slot details why Gakpo was left out before being thrown on at Palace

Liverpool’s defeat at Selhurst Park has left plenty of questions, but one has been answered directly by Arne Slot – why Cody Gakpo started on the bench before being called upon in the second half.
Why Liverpool turned to Gakpo against Palace
Speaking after the match via liverpoolfc.com, the 47-year-old explained his tactical reasoning for initially leaving the Dutch forward out.
“We wanted to overload the midfield with Florian Wirtz in the first half – that’s why we didn’t start with Cody,” said the former Feyenoord coach.
That plan was abandoned at half-time with the Reds chasing the game after a poor first 45 minutes.
“If you’re 1-0 down and you need a goal, you prefer to have width on both sides – and that’s why we brought Cody in,” the manager added.
The German midfielder Wirtz had also spurned a golden chance, compounding frustrations with our head coach also addressing Alexander Isak’s performance in the match.
The switch to bring in Gakpo did at least help stretch Palace, with Federico Chiesa’s late equaliser looking as though it might have rescued a point before Eddie Nketiah’s dramatic winner.
Although it did seem that Slot was pinpointing some blame for this winner on Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool’s big names under pressure to deliver
This was the second Premier League start for Isak since his £125m arrival, and he was joined by Wirtz, who cost £116m from Bayer Leverkusen.
Neither delivered a goal scoring moment in South London, underlining the pressure now on our two marquee additions to settle quickly.
The defeat also highlighted defensive issues – ones that could have been helped had Marc Guehi’s deadline-day transfer not collapsed. Instead, Palace’s captain led their charge while we struggled to cope.
As Slot admitted, the decision to start without Gakpo backfired. It’s another reminder of how much fine-tuning is still required in a Liverpool side that has already been heavily reshaped this summer.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Absolute nonsense to say it backfired without Gakpo, he’s been awful and needed dropping also hardly turns up away from home anyway!
The person at Liverpool who’s under the most pressure is slot. 450 million spent and Liverpool are worse than last season. Defence is abysmal, and the reason why Gakpo didn’t start is because slot is trying to fit wirtz into the team. Wirtz for me shouldn’t have been bought, he’s far too lightweight for the premier league so is Kirkez. Wirtz and Gakpo are nowhere near what Diaz was. Massive mistake selling Diaz who was consistently one of our best player’s last season. When you spend 450 million you must deliver, FSG will be ruthless if slot doesn’t improve this Liverpool team. There’s been a gradual decline last five months of last season, it’s carried on this season. If players like Salah are not performing then they need to be dropped. Has slot got the balls to do it. Liverpool have lost their identity under this manager, we can’t defend, don’t press and keep giving the ball away.
Yes we were poor but Konate was an absolute disgrace should have started Gomez. That said why doesn’t VAR review corners that first corner was even to the eye a goalkick. Then the run into the penalty area by Isak when he attempted to shoot the Palace defender stood on his foot. Deffo penalty. Overall the standard of refereeing is poor too.