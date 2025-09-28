Arne Slot hits out at ‘one player’ after late Palace winner

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end at Selhurst Park, and Arne Slot was left frustrated by the manner of the stoppage-time defeat.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman admitted that one individual decision undid the work of the team at a crucial moment.

Arne Slot points to ‘offensive mindset’

As reported in his post-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com), the 47-year-old said: “We had a lot of attacking players in our line-up at that moment of time, but I don’t think many things happened in the extra time.

“One of our players decided to run out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up so it was only about defending.

“Maybe we were too offensively minded. Not we, one player, was too offensively minded in that moment, which led to them scoring the winner, us losing the game.”

That decisive lapse came when Rio Ngumoha lost a header to Will Hughes and Cody Gakpo broke out of the defensive shape, leaving space at the far post for Eddie Nketiah to strike.

It is rare to hear our head coach single out one mistake so directly, but the manner of the defeat clearly left him angered.

It wasn’t just the way in which we lost either, with our boss commenting on the time that Palace scored their winner too.

Defensive frailties costing Liverpool

This was not the first time this season that we have looked vulnerable under pressure, and it adds to concerns raised in previous matches.

The defending champions had been reliant on late goals to get out of trouble, such as when Federico Chiesa produced a decisive contribution against Bournemouth, but there was no escape in south London.

Liverpool have invested heavily in attacking talent but as we saw when Giovanni Leoni’s injury forced a Champions League squad change, our defensive depth has already been tested.

The Dutch coach knows his side cannot afford to keep conceding in this manner if we are to defend our crown.

Next up is a trip to Galatasaray, where organisation at the back will be just as vital as the firepower going forward.

