Former referee slams VAR after Liverpool equaliser controversy at Selhurst Park

Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace is still being debated, with a former PGMOL chief claiming our equaliser should never have stood.

Former referee questions Salah handball

Federico Chiesa’s 87th-minute strike briefly gave us hope of taking something from a tough afternoon in south London.

But ex-FIFA referee Keith Hackett has insisted the goal should have been overturned after replays suggested Mo Salah handled the ball in the build-up.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett was clear in his assessment. “It is difficult to understand when you see on video replay the deliberate handball from Salah,” he said.

“He comes into contact with the ball, but the referee doesn’t see it. Then VAR checks it and doesn’t come to the right decision. This is handball. Something isn’t right.”

The former referee went further, suggesting a “relationship problem, or a technical problem” within the VAR process after Chris Kavanagh and Matt Donohue failed to intervene.

Liverpool left frustrated after dramatic finish

The drama at Selhurst Park summed up what was a chaotic day. Palace took the lead through Ismaila Sarr, before Alisson kept us in the contest with a string of saves.

After substitute Chiesa levelled, Eddie Nketiah struck in stoppage time to seal the win for the hosts.

It means our boss, Arne Slot, has suffered his first league defeat of the season despite chances for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz to change the outcome.

The debate over VAR’s use will only add to the frustration, especially given the scrutiny on referees this season.

Hackett previously called out Michael Oliver following his role in our victory over Burnley, and it’s clear the decisions of other officials are again making the wrong headlines.

With trips to Galatasaray and Chelsea on the horizon, we can only hope attention moves back to what we do on the pitch rather than yet another refereeing controversy.

