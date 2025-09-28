Liverpool dealt fresh injury blow after Crystal Palace defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Selhurst Park may not have been the only setback of the weekend, with reports suggesting Jayden Danns picked up an injury for the U21s against Ipswich.

Danns substituted early as Liverpool U21s lose at Ipswich

The teenage forward started for Rob Page’s side in Premier League 2 but was replaced by Keyrol Figueroa just after the half-hour mark.

Journalist Lewis Bower noted on X that the substitution was “obviously not normal procedure for a league game” and pointed to an apparent issue after the youngster took a free-kick.

Liverpoolfc.com confirmed the change in their match report, with Figueroa heading in to spark a second-half comeback before the hosts eventually won 3-2.

Bower also highlighted the run of bad luck among our striking options, saying: “Liverpool U21 have a series of unfortunate striking injuries recently.

“After Will Wright was stretchered off last week with an MCL strain, Jayden Danns pulled up after taking a free-kick immediately and came off today. Hopefully it is not too serious.”

The pair join Giovanni Leoni in the treatment room, with the defender out for a year after his ACL tear.

Liverpool’s attacking depth facing early test

The knock comes at a time when our attacking options are already stretched.

Hugo Ekitike’s suspension after his red card against Southampton, alongside Will Wright’s lay-off, has left Arne Slot with fewer choices than expected in the forward line.

Other solutions have been discussed, including Federico Chiesa being used centrally late in matches, while new signing Alexander Isak is still working his way into the side.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to add creativity from midfield, but the picture in attack is beginning to look thin.

It remains to be seen how serious the problem is for Danns, but after another defeat for the U21s and a frustrating night in south London, the weekend has left more questions than answers.

