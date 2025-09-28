Richards admits Liverpool defender is ‘starting to worry’ him after Palace defeat

Pictures via Match of the Day

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League came to an end at Selhurst Park, and the post-match discussion focused heavily on a defensive performance that left us exposed.

Richards questions Konate’s start to the season

Speaking on Match of the Day, Micah Richards admitted that Ibou Konate’s form is giving him cause for concern.

“Konate is starting to worry me a little bit,” the former Manchester City defender explained.

“Him and Van Dijk have been a good partnership, but his individual errors at this moment in time are just making the backline look a bit nervy.

“You know Liverpool always look good in defence, Van Dijk always marshals the backline, but they give Palace too many opportunities for no actual reason, it was just being sloppy, and that is so unlike Liverpool.”

The French centre-back has already endured some uncertain moments earlier this campaign, with Richards drawing comparisons to his shaky outing against Bournemouth.

Liverpool need stability in defence

The late winner from Eddie Nketiah was the final blow on a day where Alisson Becker kept us in the game for long spells.

Federico Chiesa’s equaliser looked like it would secure a point, but the collapse in stoppage time only underlined Richards’ point that we were nervy at the back.

With Giovanni Leoni now sidelined, our head coach is left with just Joe Gomez as a recognised alternative in central defence, making Konate’s consistency even more vital.

What complicates matters further is that this was the same game where Florian Wirtz was denied from close range and Alexander Isak missed a one-on-one, showing that our issues stretched across the pitch, not just in defence.

So far this season, we’ve conceded six goals in six league matches, and although that doesn’t look alarming on paper, the manner of those chances has been troubling.

Defending is a team effort though and it was the role of one attacker for Palace’s late winner that seemed to draw most concern from Slot.

Our boss will be expected to restore stability quickly, especially with a Champions League trip to Galatasaray on the horizon.