Michael Dawson questions Arne Slot after Palace defeat

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a dramatic end at Selhurst Park, but much of the post-match discussion has focused not just on the result, but on Arne Slot’s team selection.

Michael Dawson questions Slot’s use of Cody Gakpo

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson gave his verdict on Sky Sports, and it was our head coach’s decision to leave Cody Gakpo out of the starting XI that caught his eye.

“This was against a Liverpool team who’d won five out of five, and people are saying they’re not quite at the level we would expect, and I would agree with that,” Dawson explained.

“I mean his team selection Slot would be questionable in my opinion. No Gakpo on the left in the first half. It was so narrow.”

Instead of starting the Netherlands international in his natural wide role, Slot opted to push £116m signing Florian Wirtz into a freer role off the left, with Milos Kerkez asked to push forward.

The move left us vulnerable, and Crystal Palace took full advantage down their right-hand side.

Our No.18 was brought on at half time and our boss explained after the game why an overload in midfielder was swapped for more width in the second half.

Wirtz struggles while Gakpo waits

Florian Wirtz has already come under scrutiny for his slow start in England, and Dawson noted: “Florian Wirtz, unfortunately, at this moment in time, hasn’t got to the level that we expected.”

Stats back up the struggles: against Palace, Wirtz lost possession 10 times and was beaten in four of his six ground duels (via SofaScore).

That left our defence exposed, with Ibou Konate enduring one of his toughest afternoons in a red shirt.

Gakpo’s introduction after half-time brought balance, but it proved too late as Eddie Nketiah’s stoppage-time winner consigned us to our first league defeat of the season.

It’s not the first time our new boss has taken a risk with selection but if Gakpo, who has been one of our most effective left-sided options since joining from PSV, is available then Dawson’s words will carry weight as you would expect him to start.

However, Slot’s comments after the game did seem to hint that he placed blame on our No.18 for his role in Palace’s late winner.

For us though, the lesson is clear, Gakpo may be too important to leave out again.

You can watch Dawson’s comments on Slot and Gakpo via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile