Palace defender publicly slams Salah for one moment at Selhurst Park

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic late equaliser at Selhurst Park has sparked debate after claims from a Crystal Palace defender that Mo Salah handled in the build-up.

Salah accused over Chiesa equaliser

Taking to X, Chris Richards questioned the legality of Federico Chiesa’s strike which briefly pulled us level in the closing stages.

The American international took to social media and wrote: “I knew I wasn’t seeing things,” reposting an image showing the ball striking Salah’s arm moments before Ryan Gravenberch’s cross found its way into the box.

The incident came three minutes before the 90, when our Italian forward finished from close range to give us hope of snatching an unlikely point.

VAR checked the situation thoroughly, but the Premier League Match Centre later explained: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Salah handled the ball in the build-up.”

Palace went on to win 2-1 courtesy of Eddie Nketiah’s stoppage-time finish, ending our perfect start to the campaign.

Liverpool still searching for solutions

It is not the first time this season we have been caught up in late drama, but this time it went against us.

While the Egyptian forward escaped punishment, the controversy only added to the frustration of seeing our defensive struggles exposed again.

Half time changes with Cody Gakpo coming on and a formation adjustment showed that things didn’t go to plan, something our boss mentioned after full time.

The late defeat also leaves Arne Slot’s side needing an immediate response, with a Champions League trip to Galatasaray up next before another huge test away to Chelsea.

The wider issue remains how we manage to find balance in a side that is still bedding in record signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak

Both had chances to change the game, yet neither could find the decisive finish and Slot spoke about our No.9 after the match.

Despite the frustration, the defeat serves as a reminder of just how important Alisson remains, with the Brazilian preventing a far heavier scoreline in the first half.

With Palace now unbeaten in 18 matches, and us needing to regroup quickly, the focus must be on tightening up defensively and making sure we take our chances when they come.

You can view Richards’ post about Salah via X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile