A Guide to Purchasing Liverpool Memorabilia

One of the fiercest rivalries in world football is between Liverpool and Manchester United, and the fixtures between the two clubs are some of the hottest dates on the football calendar. The rivalry goes back decades and, in many ways, makes no sense as the two clubs are 35 miles apart, down the M62.

The rivalry is not confined to football, either. For years, the two cities have competed musically, with the 1960s treating us to The Beatles and Gerry & The Pacemakers from Liverpool, and The Hollies and Freddie & The Dreamers from Manchester. In later decades, there was Frankie Goes to Hollywood vs. Oasis. Long-standing rivalries like these take decades to heal, but in the case of Liverpool v Manchester United it feels like it never will!

Moving on to memorabilia, whilst the Mancunians have had their star players over the years, the market for Liverpool Memorabilia is as hot as ever. We take a look at the current scene and pick some gems that you should be eyeing as pick-ups as the Christmas season approaches.

Liverpool Legends Memorabilia

Shirts from legendary players like Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Kevin Keegan (amongst others) will always be collectible. These are Liverpool icons and the glow surrounding them never fades. Owning something signed by them gets harder as the years roll buy as they sign less and less memorabilia, so fewer items come to market.

As we draw closer to the festive season, there are some great signed Liverpool football shirts and other items to be found online. We’re focusing on shirts because they look so amazing, framed and sitting on the wall, but there are a plethora of other signed Liverpool memorabilia items to buy, such as signed LFC photos, boots, and of course footballs.

Here are some of the best you can buy today:

Liverpool Memorabilia for Current Anfield Favourites

Moving to the modern era, some of the current crop command the highest prices – top of the tree are signed team shirts, along with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker jerseys.

There is also a move to buying what are known as duo displays, where two players feature in the same frame. As usual, the biggest stars command the highest prices, and of course not everyone will sign a piece of Liverpool FC memorabilia. There are even trio and quads for the ardent fans. Check out some of the superstar collections below!

It doesn’t end there. We have focused on the biggest and best-known players, but there are those further down who looks destined to be stars and whose shirts would be worth collecting now before their prices rise, such as Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns. Signed items by these young players are much harder to find as the larger stores concentrate on the biggest stars, but if you get in on the ground floor, they represent a great investment for the future!

Also, keep an eye out for signed women’s Liverpool memorabilia. Women’s football is growing exponentially in popularity, so if you spot a signed item by one of the current crop of female players, then seriously consider picking it up.

Finally, collecting Liverpool memorabilia is not confined to signed shirts. There are many other items that you can buy, including signed footballs, boots, photos, ad even programmes, armbands and other uniquely signed items. While signed shirts are the most desirable, signed photos are considerably cheaper, and represent a great starting point for collectors!