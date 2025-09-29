“Won’t happen again” – Hugo Ekitike fronts up after costly red card in Carabao Cup win

Images via Liverpool FC and Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike has spoken publicly for the first time since his red card in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton last week.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to score a late winner in that fixture, but he was shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebrating the goal and duly suspended for the Reds’ defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having now served his penance and apologised to his teammates, the Frenchman has travelled with the LFC squad for their Champions League fixture away to Galatasaray tomorrow night, and he faced the media in the pre-match press conference on Monday evening.

Ekitike vows to learn from costly red card v Southampton

Ekitike was asked about his costly dismissal against Southampton, and he’s vowed to avoid a recurrence of that needless act, which saw him receive stinging criticism from several pundits.

Our number 22 reflected (via Liverpool Echo): “It wasn’t smart. I feel disappointed to watch the boys from home [on Saturday] but I apologised to everyone already. That kind of thing won’t happen again, so I move on and focus on football.”

Ekitike has perfect chance to make amends tomorrow night

Ekitike will no doubt have had a tough few days trying to come to terms with getting himself sent off in such avoidable circumstances and facing the music from inside the Liverpool dressing room as well as the wider footballing sphere.

However, he’s fronted up to his lapse in judgement and has the perfect chance to make amends if he can continue his excellent start to the season in tomorrow’s match against Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet at RAMS Park, having netted five times in his first eight games for his new club, and he seems almost certain to feature for some of the match in Istanbul given that Federico Chiesa hasn’t travelled.

Ekitike can take a leaf out of Darwin Nunez’s book, with the Uruguayan stupidly getting sent off on his Anfield debut in 2022 but winning over the fan base with his indefatigable work ethic and knack for decisive late goals until his departure for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

If you score tomorrow night, Hugo, just keep that lovely shirt of yours on during the celebrations!

You can watch the Liverpool squad prepare for Champions League action via our YouTube channel: