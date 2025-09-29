Wirtz is ‘damaging’ Liverpool and it’s time for him to be dropped: Rooney

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

When Florian Wirtz arrived as Liverpool’s record transfer, he was always going to face scrutiny and Wayne Rooney believes the German midfielder still hasn’t found his place in our side.

Wirtz struggling to make impact at Liverpool

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show via BBC Sport, the former England captain admitted: “It’s been tough for him. I don’t think there’s any denying that and he’ll be searching deep within himself to try and fix that.”

The ex-Manchester United forward argued that Liverpool’s unusually busy summer, which saw multiple attackers arrive, has created a level of competition that may be hampering the 22-year-old.

Rooney continued: “Liverpool don’t normally do this and they’ve signed basically a whole new front line… they all want to do well.

“They’re all fighting against each other to get in the team. And I think Wirtz is, he’s the one who’s probably not doing as well, but he’s got so much ability.”

The attacking midfielder had a golden chance to score at Selhurst Park, but his close-range effort was denied by Dean Henderson.

That moment summed up a performance where he struggled to impose himself, just as Alexander Isak and Federico Chiesa offered more threat.

Can Arne Slot afford to persist with him?

Rooney went further, suggesting: “I would have went for Ekitike and Isak. I think Wirtz actually damages the balance of Liverpool, how they play.

“But he’s a top player and I’m sure he will get better. Of course he will. But he’s had a slow start.”

The combination of ‘Ekitike and Isak’ couldn’t have featured at Selhurst Park given the Frenchman’s suspension but it will be interesting to see how Slot can fit his best players in the same team.

Michael Dawson criticised he decision to play Wirtz in a left attacking midfield role against Crystal Palace, as it took away any danger out wide and it seems likely our No.7 won’t be featuring as part of a front three/four again.

Our head coach explained why this system was abandoned at half time, with Cody Gakpo returning to his usual position and that now leaves the boss with another major decision.

With Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister looking strong in midfield, and Curtis Jones offering impact from the bench, there are genuine questions about whether the record £116m signing keeps his spot in the XI.

Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz to be a game-changer, but for now the former Bayer Leverkusen man is still adapting to the Premier League.

And with Hugo Ekitike returning from suspension and Isak still finding rhythm, every selection choice from Arne Slot will come under the microscope as we look to bounce back against Chelsea.

